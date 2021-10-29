Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $37.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLS. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.
FLS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,265. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
