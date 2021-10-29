Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $37.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLS. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

FLS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,265. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

