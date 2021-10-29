Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $135.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.68. 439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,052. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.