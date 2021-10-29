Royal Bank of Canada Raises Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $12.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 4,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

