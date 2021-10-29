Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDSA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 1,712.20 ($22.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,533.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,457.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 929.66 ($12.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795.20 ($23.45).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.