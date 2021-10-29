Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,871 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

Shares of RDSB stock traded down GBX 25.80 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,680.80 ($21.96). 5,162,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,133. The company has a market cap of £130.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 894.45 ($11.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,418.63.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

