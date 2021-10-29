Royal Mail’s (RMG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 631.10 ($8.25).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 470.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 931.24. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

