Ruff (RUFF) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $1.12 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00098841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

RUFF is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

