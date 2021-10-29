Rune Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $238,967.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $503.00 or 0.00815463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,043.28 or 1.00584281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.49 or 0.07010846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

