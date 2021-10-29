Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $19,360.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,018.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,385.18 or 0.07070741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00313606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.01 or 0.00954563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00086123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.10 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00265701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00239113 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

