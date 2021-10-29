Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $534.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.