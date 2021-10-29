SafeCapital Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $250.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $35,294.54 and approximately $250.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00046154 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001033 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 73.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

