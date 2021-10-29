Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Shares Up 4.9%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

