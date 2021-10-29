Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222,085 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.24% of Saia worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

SAIA opened at $311.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.79. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $316.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.36.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

