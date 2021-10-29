Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays started coverage on Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

