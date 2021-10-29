Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.