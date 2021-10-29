Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th.
Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15.
About Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.
