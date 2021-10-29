Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of SASR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 146,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,448. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

