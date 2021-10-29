Sanjeev Gupta Sells 53,269 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sanjeev Gupta sold 53,269 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $756,952.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 892,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

