SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE SAP opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

