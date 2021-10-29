Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Sapiens International worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of SPNS opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

