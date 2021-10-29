Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $17.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.45 million and the lowest is $16.57 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $330.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

