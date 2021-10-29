Sarcophagus (SARCO) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,287.00

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $2,287.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.74 or 1.00292263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.18 or 0.06986697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,970 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

