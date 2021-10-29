Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,431.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,431 ($18.70) and last traded at GBX 1,409 ($18.41), with a volume of 6287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($18.49).

Several analysts have issued reports on SVS shares. Peel Hunt restated an "add" rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,349.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Savills’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

