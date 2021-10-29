Savix Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,055.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. Savix has a market cap of $191,423.67 and $7,055.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00005463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00243817 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00099007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 126,202 coins and its circulating supply is 57,379 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

