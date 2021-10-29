Scala (XLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,924.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $8,924.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

