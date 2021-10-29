Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 16,006 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $146.67 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

