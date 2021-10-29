Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 190,600 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Owl Rock Capital worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.