Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,735,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE ADC opened at $71.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.