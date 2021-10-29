Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 111,744 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,744 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after acquiring an additional 992,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

