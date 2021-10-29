Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 187,026 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,026 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIL opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRIL shares. Bloom Burton started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

