Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 239,840 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 416.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,840 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Leslie’s worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

