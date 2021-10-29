Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 28,100 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.31. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $135.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

