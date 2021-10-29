Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 109,896 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

