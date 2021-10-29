Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 91,379 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

