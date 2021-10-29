Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 628,724 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Umpqua worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 456.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

