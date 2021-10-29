Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,125.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,387,750. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

