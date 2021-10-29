Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.74 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $326.78 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.