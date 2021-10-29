Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 295,728 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VGI Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $37,569,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $4,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,751,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Twitter by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 5,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

