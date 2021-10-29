Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 230.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after acquiring an additional 418,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $177.79 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.64.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

