Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

NYSE DOV opened at $169.07 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

