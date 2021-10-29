Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $9.09 Million in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

