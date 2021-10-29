Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 931,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $69.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

