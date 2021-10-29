Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $8.68 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.82.

NYSE:URI opened at $367.18 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $373.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.90 and a 200 day moving average of $331.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

