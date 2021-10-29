Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 128,206 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 176.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,206 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of PubMatic worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,669 shares of company stock worth $2,787,707. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.28.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

