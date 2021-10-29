Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Inari Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after purchasing an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 260,372 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $406,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,900 shares of company stock worth $22,371,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.