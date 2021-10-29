Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 749,224 shares of company stock valued at $106,932,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.68 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $345.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

