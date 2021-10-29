Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,560 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Wendy’s worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.27 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

