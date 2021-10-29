Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1,319.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,505 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 119,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 175,469 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,490,000 after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.07.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

