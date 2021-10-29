Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of News worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in News in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in News in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of News by 171.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

