Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 154,869 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tata Motors worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

