Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $6.51 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of PVH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

